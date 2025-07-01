Tere Liye Fame Anupriya Kapoor Buys New Home With Husband Varun Sharma – See Here

Television star Anupriya Kapoor, known for her role as Taani in the Star Plus show Tere Liye, has embarked on an exciting journey with her actor husband, Varun Sharma. With her social media handle, the actress shared the good news of buying a new home with her husband, marking a milestone in their seven-year relationship and newly married life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupriya posted a reel with the caption, “New beginnings, new vibes, new adventures!!!” Additionally, the couple inaugurated their new home with a puja ceremony. Anupriya, wearing a maroon saree, and Varun, wearing a yellow kurta and pajama, kept it simple and unfiltered. From performing the gramuh pravesh to applying vermilion in the kitchen, the actress inaugurated the new house with proper cultural puja.

View Instagram Post 1: Tere Liye Fame Anupriya Kapoor Buys New Home With Husband Varun Sharma - See Here

We congratulate the couple on this significant milestone in their personal lives.

Regarding Anupriya Kapoor, the actress rose to fame with Tere Liye and later appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Besides that, she has also appeared in shows like Laal Ishq, Bhagyalaxmi, Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and others.

On the other hand, Varun has appeared in shows such as Anupamaa, Udaan, Doli Armaanon Ki, Saraswatichandra, Sasural Simar Ka, and others.

Anupriya Kapoor and Varun Sharma tied the knot with each other after dating for seven years on 28 November 2022.