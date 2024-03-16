Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tie knot, check wedding pictures

Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in Gurgaon on Friday, March 15. Surrounded by their closest family and friends, the couple embarked on their journey of marital bliss, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Taking to social media on March 16, Pulkit and Kriti delighted fans by sharing their first pictures as a married couple on Instagram. Accompanied by a heartfelt caption, their images exuded joy, love, and a promise of togetherness. The caption read, “From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

In the shared snapshots, Kriti radiated ethereal charm adorned in a Pink Lehenga, while Pulkit exuded elegance in a light green sherwani and turban, adorned with intricate designs. The pictures captured tender moments between the newlyweds, with Kriti planting a kiss on Pulkit’s forehead, and Pulkit gently tying the Mangalsutra around Kriti’s neck.

Pulkit and Kriti’s journey in Bollywood has been marked by collaborations on the silver screen. They previously shared screen space in films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish, where their chemistry resonated with audiences. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira, and they ended after 11 months.

Congratulations to the couple!