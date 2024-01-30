Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda get engaged, see photos

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the dynamic Bollywood duo, have taken their relationship to the next level, with recent photos of an engagement ceremony are surfacing on social media. While the couple is yet to make an official announcement, Pulkit shared a sneak peek of the intimate event on his Instagram story, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

The engagement ceremony, attended by close friends and family, exuded warmth and joy. Kriti and Pulkit, known for sharing their adorable moments on social media, showcased their radiant smiles in the pictures that have captivated fans’ attention. In the snapshots, Kriti looked resplendent in a royal blue Anarkali dress adorned with a golden border, complemented by a peach-netted dupatta. Pulkit, in contrast, donned an elegant white kurta featuring intricate floral prints. The chemistry between the couple was palpable, with Pulkit seen lovingly holding Kriti in his arms.

One cannot ignore the sparkling engagement rings that have become the talk of the town. The couple’s choice of rings reflects their shared commitment, and speculations are rife about an impending wedding. While the duo has previously collaborated on projects like ‘Veerey Ki Wedding,’ ‘Taish,’ and ‘Pagalpanti,’ their real-life romance has now taken center stage. Sources suggest that Pulkit and Kriti might tie the knot soon, adding another star-studded chapter to Bollywood’s list of power couples.