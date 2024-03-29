Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos of hubby Pulkit Samrat making 'pehli rasoi', leaving the actress emotional. Checkout below

Pulkit Samrat is giving husband goals! The Bollywood actor recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in an intimate ceremony. Today, he made ‘Halwa’ for Kriti’s family as part of ‘Pehli Rasoi’ tradition. The Fukrey actor’s this gesture left his wifey spellbound.

On Friday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of her husband making ‘Halwa’ for the first time after marriage. In the candid photos, Pulkit can be seen making Halwa in the kitchen dedicatedly. And if you wonder was it good? So the visuals says it all the desi Halwa with fruits and nuts looks mouth-watering.

But it was not Halwa but Pulkit’s gesture of making ‘pehli rasoi’ left Kriti spellbound and emotional, and she penned down, “Green flag alert! ❤️

Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened 🙂 Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, ‘halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.’ I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, ‘that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in bangalore. Simple!'”

Further, she said, “He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu. P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world.”

