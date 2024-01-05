KWK: Janhvi Kapoor graces couch with sister Khushi, stuns in red cutout bodycon dress

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring as she graced the famed couch of “Koffee With Karan” in a vermillion red cutout gown. The actress, known for her role in the film “Mili,” made a striking appearance alongside her sister Khushi Kapoor, who recently marked her debut with the Netflix movie “The Archies.”

Janhvi Kapoor drops photos with Karan Johar and sister Khushi

In a series of photos shared on her social media handle, Janhvi Kapoor showcased her fierce yet elegant look in the stunning red gown, perfectly complemented by her wavy hairdo. Her expressive eyes adorned with winged eyeliner and rosy pink lips added a touch of glamour to the overall ensemble. The actress captioned the post with a playful note, saying, “huggies and kissies and koffeee 💕.”

Check out below:

The sibling duo, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, radiated nothing but sheer sibling goals in the pictures alongside the host, Karan Johar. Khushi Kapoor, equally stunning in her chic ensemble, contributed to the fashionable spectacle on the iconic talk show. The photographs captured the essence of the glamorous evening, leaving fans in awe of the Kapoor sisters’ style and charisma. The episode promises to be a delightful mix of sibling banter and Bollywood charm, adding to the allure of “Koffee With Karan.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie was a critically acclaimed movie and earned mixed responses from netizens.