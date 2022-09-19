Munni Badnaam Huyi actress Malaika Arora is known to slay in whatever she chooses to wear. Malaika is one such actress who can don anything and everything that comes her way. She is one of the biggest names to flaunt fashion often with her style in the fashion industry. Those who are looking for fashion sure mention Malaika’s name as one of the best Divas to ace outfits in her hourglass figure. At the same time, her Instagram pictures are proof of that. Once again the actress dropped breathtaking pictures on Instagram decked in a sequin outfit.

Malaika Arora after sharing a morning yoga video dropped some styling and a gorgeous glimpse of her in a sequin bodycon dress this evening. In the pictures, she is seen to be donning in silverish-white sequin bodycon dress flaunting her hourglass figure in the picturesque fit. She posed around a black background and gave some striking pictures that took the internet by storm.

While sharing the post she mentioned everyone who gathered for her look in the caption. And as soon as the post dropped fans flooded it with likes and comments. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also admired Malaika and wrote, “Waah,” and others dropped lots of hearts, fire, and love emoticons on her post.

