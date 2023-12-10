Malaika Arora gives quirky spin to power dressing, here’s how

Guess what? Malaika Arora, the Bollywood fashion guru, recently rocked the house at a big celebrity party! As if being a famous actress and a cool judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wasn’t enough, she decided to redefine the whole fashion game.

Decoding Malaika’s stunning look

Malaika strutted in wearing a super fancy ivory Insignia suit from the hotshot brand Cilvr. The outfit was like a magical blend of old-school charm and the coolest vibes of today. Trust me, it was so captivating that we’re still daydreaming about it!

This suit wasn’t playing around – it had these metal monograms, a super neat design, shoulder pads that mean business, and lapels so sharp they could cut through the hype.

But here’s the real deal: Malaika wasn’t just wearing a suit; she was making a statement. Being the judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, she basically shouted to the world, “I’m the boss of fashion, and here’s the proof!” It wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was like a style earthquake, and we’re all still feeling the aftershocks.

See photos here:

So, what’s next in Malaika’s fashion saga? We can’t wait to find out! It’s like she’s playing the fashion game on expert mode, and we’re all just here, cheering her on from the sidelines. The queen is truly heading off with a classic fashion sense that serves all generations. And quirk being the young generation’s favourite, Malaika looks like owning it like a boss.