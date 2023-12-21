Malaika Arora is floral dream in printed skirt set, see photos

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently turned heads with her stunning appearance in a floral dream of a printed skirt set. The actress showcased her impeccable style in a gorgeous ensemble, featuring a sand and red eucalyptus print bralette, cape, and skirt adorned with coral beads detailing. Priced at Rs 44,000, the outfit hailed from the collection of renowned designer Arpita Mehta.

Malaika effortlessly elevated the look with her chic and polished styling choices. Her sleek pulled-back hairbun added a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the vibrant ensemble. The actress opted for a makeup palette that accentuated her natural beauty, sporting sleek eyebrows, a pink eyeshadow look, and glossy pink lips. Adding a hint of glamour, she adorned herself with a stylish black choker neckpiece, completing the look with finesse.

Check out photos below:

In the series of photos shared on her social media, Malaika exuded grace and charm, showcasing the outfit’s intricate details and her flair for carrying off high-fashion effortlessly. The entire look was curated with precision, down to the choice of jewelry and makeup, showcasing Malaika Arora’s prowess as a style icon. The outfit, designed by Arpita Mehta, received accolades from fashion enthusiasts, further establishing Malaika’s status as a trendsetter in the world of Bollywood fashion.

Well, when it comes to fashion and Malaika Arora, the diva never fails to stun us with her amazing style updos. And this one looks no different. What are your thoughts on this?