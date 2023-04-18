The Queen of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, is ageing like fine wine. She looks stunning every time you see her. The diva is active on her Instagram account and shares daily updates with fans. While she is currently vacationing in a foreign country, and it seems she is lost. Read more to know.

Malaika Arora Lost In City?

Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram a couple of hours ago. In the photo, she donned a black puffer jacket with grey pants and shoes to cope with the cool weather. And shockingly, she captioned, “Where the streets have no name …..”. It means she is in a place where streets don’t have names. The scenic view of the place is nothing less than heaven. And Malaika is already enjoying the beauty of this nameless place.

As per the location she has tagged, the actress is enjoying her vacation in Scotland. The couple’s pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in a lift went viral from Berlin. The duo always makes fans go gaga over their love life.

Malaika Arora Vacation Diaries

The actress is a travel enthusiast and often goes to different places worldwide. Malaika Arora earlier travelled to various cities like Berlin, London, Nepal, Maldives, Maracckeh, and many others.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019, and since then, they have been one of the cutest couples to spot in town.