Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos.

Malaika Arora is a stunning beauty in the town. In the latest, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a blue see-through gown. Let's check out her jaw-dropping photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 22:25:40
Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos. 863271

Hold your seats, folks, because you will likely swoon with Malaika Arora‘s new avatar. Known for her fashion, Malaika never misses a moment to grab our attention with her impeccable choices. Yet again, the diva makes a drop-dead gorgeous appearance at an event in a blue see-through gown. Let’s check out her look.

Malaika Arora In Blue See-through Gown

Mind-blowing! Malaika Arora absolutely rocks this bold look. The diva dons an icey blue see-through bodycon gown from Jean Louis Sabaji. The high neck and one-shoulder details look classy. The shining blue pearl chain embellishments look sparkling and give her a spectacular appearance. In this abstract gown, the actress looks like a goddess.

Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos. 863273

Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos. 863274

That’s not all! Malaika adorns her look with sleek hairstyle. The round, spiny earrings give her an edgy appearance. Her beautiful black eyes, rosy pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips look alluring. With this icey look, Malaika shows her gorgeous.

Malaika Arora poses like a queen in the photoshoot, flaunting her sensuousness throughout the striking photos. Her jaw-dropping appearance has left the fans drop dead. With her striking poses, Malaika raises the sensuality bar in the bold dress. Her curvy figure and glamour prove that she is an ageless beauty.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s drop-dead gorgeous look? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out 863124
“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway 861554
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway
Malaika Arora in intricate heavy embroidered red bridal lehenga is a sight to behold, check out photos 860445
Malaika Arora in intricate heavy embroidered red bridal lehenga is a sight to behold, check out photos
Watch: Inside Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora’s hardcore gym sessions 860086
Watch: Inside Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora’s hardcore gym sessions
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns 855669
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns
Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings 854657
Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings

Latest Stories

Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium! 863418
Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium!
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863410
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look 863286
Navratri Special: TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Looks ‘Garba’ Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look
Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and others to join hands with Indian films again [Reports] 863406
Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and others to join hands with Indian films again [Reports]
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev opens up on choosing reality show, says “It's a business” 863403
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev opens up on choosing reality show, says “It’s a business”
Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos 863282
Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos
Read Latest News