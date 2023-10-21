Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos.

Hold your seats, folks, because you will likely swoon with Malaika Arora‘s new avatar. Known for her fashion, Malaika never misses a moment to grab our attention with her impeccable choices. Yet again, the diva makes a drop-dead gorgeous appearance at an event in a blue see-through gown. Let’s check out her look.

Malaika Arora In Blue See-through Gown

Mind-blowing! Malaika Arora absolutely rocks this bold look. The diva dons an icey blue see-through bodycon gown from Jean Louis Sabaji. The high neck and one-shoulder details look classy. The shining blue pearl chain embellishments look sparkling and give her a spectacular appearance. In this abstract gown, the actress looks like a goddess.

That’s not all! Malaika adorns her look with sleek hairstyle. The round, spiny earrings give her an edgy appearance. Her beautiful black eyes, rosy pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips look alluring. With this icey look, Malaika shows her gorgeous.

Malaika Arora poses like a queen in the photoshoot, flaunting her sensuousness throughout the striking photos. Her jaw-dropping appearance has left the fans drop dead. With her striking poses, Malaika raises the sensuality bar in the bold dress. Her curvy figure and glamour prove that she is an ageless beauty.

