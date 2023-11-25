Malaika Arora plays sequin siren in golden embellished high-thigh slit gown

Malaika Arora – the undisputed queen of chic – has once again left the fashion realm swooning with her latest style spectacle. Known for effortlessly turning every outfit into a fashion fairytale, Malaika recently graced us with a vision in a gold sequined dress that’s nothing short of red carpet royalty. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Shine bright”

Well she definitely is!

This dazzling creation hails from the prestigious Yas Couture House of Fashion, and boy, does it make a statement! The dress flaunts sheer perfection, a hypnotizing golden hue, and details that read like a fashion checklist: turtle neckline, power shoulders, intricate sequin embroidery, a bodycon fit, and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better – a thigh-high side slit for that added touch of allure.

Malaika doesn’t stop there; she’s the accessory maestro too. Picture this: diamond stud earrings that whisper elegance, statement rings that command attention, and shimmering high heels that seal the deal. If Malaika’s Instagram is a style bible, this golden ensemble is a chapter that deserves a standing ovation. So, buckle up, fashion enthusiasts – Malaika Arora has once again proven that she doesn’t just follow trends; she sets them!