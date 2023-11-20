Malaika Arora Reigning In Red Floor-sweeping Gown, Watch

The undisputed queen of fashion, Malaika Arora, never ceases to impress us with her style. Whether on the red carpet or snapped in the town, her glam always gets into the spotlight. Adding to the list, today, the diva makes a stunning appearance in a red gown like a queen. Let’s take a closer look at Bollywood beauty’s glam.

Malaika Arora Reigning In Red

Absolutely breathtaking! Isn’t she? The Munni Badnaam dancer shows how to get all the attention on her with her powerful fashion. And this red dress is reigning the town. The diva was recently snapped in the town; with the visuals, it seems the actress poses outside the set of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The stunning Malaika wore a bold red bodycon gown. The floor-sweeping pattern with the long cape gives her queen vibes. In contrast, the high neck looks classic. The beautiful threadwork and beads elevate the charm in the red fit. At the same time, the shimmery details on both sides look stunning.

She keeps it simple with the open wavy hairstyle. With the small earrings, she adorns her look. Her shiny eye makeup accentuates her beautiful eyes; with the rosy cheeks and nude lips, she completes her glam. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her charm as she poses. Malaika also flips the cape like a queen.

