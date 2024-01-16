Malaika Arora ups glam quotient in striking sequined bodycon dress, check out

Malaika Arora recently graced the internet with a dazzling display of glimmer and glamour, unveiling snapshots from a captivating photoshoot. Accompanying the mesmerizing images, Malaika shared an empowering caption, “Don’t let anyone dull your shine…glow baby glow.” The post showcases the style icon embodying a disco-ball chic aesthetic, draped in a resplendent shimmering bodycon gown that radiates sophistication.

The stunning attire is a creation from the renowned designer Yousef Aljasmi’s eponymous label. Malaika’s fashion choice underscores the ongoing trend of disco ball-inspired dresses, making a compelling case for inclusion in one’s party wardrobe. The dress boasts a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a floor-length hem, and a bodycon silhouette that gracefully highlights her enviable frame.

What sets Malaika’s ensemble apart are the holographic sequins adorning the dress, elevating its allure. The minimalistic approach to accessories allows the dress to take center stage, with Malaika opting for statement rings, dangling earrings, and embellished silver high heels.

The glamour quotient is further heightened by Malaika’s impeccable makeup choices. She opts for shimmering golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, silver sequin accents on the eyelids, a glossy nude brown lip shade, rosy blush on the cheekbones, a radiant highlighter, and expertly applied contouring. Completing the look, a sleek pulled-back ponytail adds a final touch of sophistication to Malaika Arora’s glamorous ensemble.