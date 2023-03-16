Malaika Arora is accustomed to drawing attention wherever she goes with her eye-catching attire. Her propensity for incorporating modern finishes with Indian clothing and creative designs tends to stick out. While Malaika Arora adores her risqué sari gowns and pre-stitched drapes, her collection also includes a few conventional iterations of the six-yard drape.

At Armaan Jain’s marriage to Anissa Malhotra, Malaika donned this provocative saree from the collection of designer Amit Aggarwal. Along with her partner, Arjun Kapoor, she attended the wedding. Malaika dressed sensually for the event in a burnt orange dress with a plunging neckline, a front thigh-high slit, and a pre-draped embroidered pallu. She completed the ensemble with an exquisite necklace and bright orange strappy shoes.

On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Malaika Arora wowed the crowd with a characteristic sequined saree from the ethnic wear line of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ivory drape was paired with a champagne green shirt and embellished with gold and green sequins. Malaika added jewelry, including an emerald necklace, rings, and bracelets, to the modern-looking saree.

A distinctive color scheme in tones of calming beige and dark brown was used in Malaika Arora’s outfit. The reality TV judge kept things simple with just a pair of enormous diamond stud earrings and a cocktail ring as accessories since she wanted all attention to be on her eye-catching sari. Her appearance was finished off by her thick, curly hair and bronze makeup.

Malaika Arora chose a basic blouse to go with her beautiful red Patan patola sari. She chose a modest black crop top with half sleeves by Emblaze so that her busy draping would take center stage. An oxidized choker by Apala by Sumit was layered with a longer, heavier neckpiece by the same designer, and both pieces were adorned with beads in the same shades of blue and red as Arora’s sari to complete the outfit. Her beautiful look for the red carpet included red lips, kohled eyes, flushed cheeks, and a micro bindi. She pulled her hair back into a super sleek bun and topped it with mogra.

A Raw Mango silk saree in red. Malaika’s drape was decorated with square designs and had a broad gold border. Her outfit stood out for its rich colors, making it a dramatic look despite the lack of significant adornment. Instead of choosing a contrasting top, she chose a red one that complemented her sari well and let the fabric take center stage.

The star went all out with her jewelry, accessorizing her sari with a silver choker and multi-layered necklace, as well as matching earrings, bangles, several rings, and a nose ring. She complimented her outfit with a micro bindi and a sleek bun.