Manushi Chhillar Looks A Piece Of ‘Art’ In Shimmery Sequin Sheer Dress [Photos]

Manushi Chhillar, the stunning beauty in Bollywood, never ceases to capture attention with her fashion moments. Whether on the red carpet at the award function or at a night party, the ‘The Great Indian Family’ actress always stands out. However, her new avatar in the sheer shimmery sequin dress steals our attention. Let’s decode her fashion.

Manushi Chhillar’s Latest Look

Wow, wow, and how! Manushi Chhillar knows how to nail the art of fashion with her exquisite sense and styling tips. Today, the diva dons a silver shimmery sequin dress. The deep round neck with a sleeveless pattern gives her a sense of sensuality. The body-defining outfit has a long, flared detail at the end. The huge round sequins hanging around the edges of the ensemble give her a charming appearance. The silver shimmer sequins sparkle in the day’s shine. Manushi Chhillar looks nothing short of a piece of art in this masterpiece dress.

Manushi’s attention to detail elevates her overall appearance. She accessories her look with statement-long earrings. In contrast, the small stud earrings around the upper part of her ears look stylish. With an open hairstyle, black smokey eyes, dewy, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, the black semi-covered heels uplift her appearance. The actress unveils her charm throughout the beautiful backdrop of Leela Palace of Jaipur, making us fall for her in the photos.

Did you like Manushi Chhillar’s look in a shimmery sequin sheer dress.? Drop your views in the comments box below.