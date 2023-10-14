Movies | Celebrities

Mouni Roy Goes Bold As She Styles Herself In White Bengali Saree Without Blouse, See Photos

The Bengali beauty Mouni Roy is making hearts flutter as she goes super bold, styling herself in a white Bengali saree without a blouse. Check out her sizzling photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 08:20:37
credit: Mouni Roy Instagram

Hold your seat, folks, because Mouni Roy is here to make you go breathless with her super bold avatar. For her new photoshoot, the actress ditches her blouse to flaunt her sizzling avatar in the white and red Bengali saree. Check out her full glam in the latest Instagram dump.

Mouni Roy’s Bold Saree Avatar.

On Saturday afternoon, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her super bold photoshoot. The actress dons a white saree with a red border, exuding Bengali girl vibes. She ditches her blouse to flaunt her sizzling avatar.

That’s not all! Mouni adorns her look with the beautiful gold jhumkas. She looks mesmerizing with the smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, contoured face, and tinted lips. She left her hair open, and a red bindi completes her alluring appearance.

Mouni Roy celebrating the festival ‘Mahalaya to her fans. In the series of photos, Mouni, in the first click, flaunts backless glam as she poses on a balcony in the beautiful historic place. In the next click, she poses, standing on the steps of the old place, and lastly, she poses for a selfie photo. Mouni kept her fans hooked throughout the sizzling photos with her traditional allure.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s super bold looks in a saree without a blouse? Let us know in the morning.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

