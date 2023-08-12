Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics

Mrunal Thakur isn’t just a gifted actress; she’s a true fashion dynamo, and her latest appearance in a striking suit and tie ensemble is a testament to that. From casual chic to traditional elegance, she seamlessly conquers every fashion arena. The icing on the cake? Her recent Instagram update where she sported a ‘Suit and tie’ look, leaving fans swooning.

Stepping into the fashion arena with gusto, Mrunal chose a Manika Nanda creation for this chic ensemble, expertly curated by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani. The outfit – a brown checked blazer with an innovative double collar, faux pockets, and a fitted bust – was an instant winner. Teamed with a crisp white shirt and relaxed dark brown trousers, she oozed sophistication.

But the showstopper? A black tie snugly tucked into the blazer, dark brown gloves with sassy black frills, and platform heeled boots that make a statement of their own. It’s the embodiment of ‘chic meets audacious’, and Mrunal pulls it off with her signature flair.

A masterstroke in the art of makeup by Lochan Thakur amplified her allure – nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, perfectly contoured cheeks, and a swipe of nude lipstick. Hairstylist Deepali Deokar crowned the look with a chic bun featuring a stylish puff on a side partition, adding the final touch of perfection.

Mrunal Thakur’s presence isn’t just captivating; it’s transformative. From being an acting sensation to a fashion inspiration, she radiates beauty, grace, and a touch of awe-inspiring style. Watch out, fashion world – Mrunal is here to conquer hearts, one stunning look at a time.