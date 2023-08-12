ADVERTISEMENT
Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Aug,2023 00:05:27
Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842305

Mrunal Thakur isn’t just a gifted actress; she’s a true fashion dynamo, and her latest appearance in a striking suit and tie ensemble is a testament to that. From casual chic to traditional elegance, she seamlessly conquers every fashion arena. The icing on the cake? Her recent Instagram update where she sported a ‘Suit and tie’ look, leaving fans swooning.

Stepping into the fashion arena with gusto, Mrunal chose a Manika Nanda creation for this chic ensemble, expertly curated by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani. The outfit – a brown checked blazer with an innovative double collar, faux pockets, and a fitted bust – was an instant winner. Teamed with a crisp white shirt and relaxed dark brown trousers, she oozed sophistication.

But the showstopper? A black tie snugly tucked into the blazer, dark brown gloves with sassy black frills, and platform heeled boots that make a statement of their own. It’s the embodiment of ‘chic meets audacious’, and Mrunal pulls it off with her signature flair.

A masterstroke in the art of makeup by Lochan Thakur amplified her allure – nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, perfectly contoured cheeks, and a swipe of nude lipstick. Hairstylist Deepali Deokar crowned the look with a chic bun featuring a stylish puff on a side partition, adding the final touch of perfection.

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842294

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842295

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842297

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842298

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842299

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842300

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842302

Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842303

Mrunal Thakur’s presence isn’t just captivating; it’s transformative. From being an acting sensation to a fashion inspiration, she radiates beauty, grace, and a touch of awe-inspiring style. Watch out, fashion world – Mrunal is here to conquer hearts, one stunning look at a time.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

