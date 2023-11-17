My Name Is Shruthi Promotions: Hansika Motwani ups glam quotient in floral saree

As the highly anticipated Telugu thriller, “My Name is Shruthi,” gears up for its release on November 17, 2023, leading lady Hansika Motwani is stealing the spotlight with her chic promotional style. The actress recently took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her fashionable promotion look, captivating fans and building anticipation for the suspenseful film.

Hansika Motwani radiates elegance

In the showcased pictures, Hansika radiates elegance in a floral silk saree, paired with a stylish golden strappy blouse featuring a sweetheart neck collar. The ensemble perfectly balances traditional charm with contemporary flair, creating a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. The actress completes her look with a wavy curly hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and winged eyes, adding a touch of glamour to the promotional affair.

Hansika Motwani’s attention to detail extends to her choice of accessories, as she rounds off the ensemble with pink lips and a stylish choker neckpiece. The actress’s promotional look not only reflects her sartorial finesse but also adds to the excitement surrounding the imminent release of “My Name is Shruthi.” Fans are eagerly awaiting the thriller’s debut, while Hansika continues to make waves with her on-point fashion choices.