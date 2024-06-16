Namashi Chakraborty On His Father Mithun Chakraborty

It is Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday. It is also Father’s Day. What better opportunity to speak to Mithun’s son Namashi about his father.

Says Namashi, “He is very honest, he is very giving and he always believes in letting his children have their own opinions and he’s a great cook. My dad is a fabulous cook. I think if we end up gaining weight for not the better of us, it’s because of his cooking.”

The quality that Namashi likes best about his father? “What I like the most about my father is that he has worked hard all his life. It’s a quality to truly admire that he has worked hard for so many years. It is remarkable what he has achieved and how he has been able to achieve such a brilliant lineage for himself.”

The junior Chakraborty is proud to be known as his father’s son. “I was just shooting yesterday for a short film called Izhar and on set whoever knew me and whoever got to know me and they realized whose son I am, they only and only had wonderful things to say about him. That’s a quality I think every, not just Indian, but every human being should have.”

Namashi has seen every single film of his Dad’s. “I have loved Phool Aur Angaar, Agneepath, Prem Pratigya, Tadipaar, Hum Paanch, The Tashkent Files, Unees Bees and Disco Dancer. I have already danced with him on a song in Bad Boy, so that dream has already come true. But yes, I’d love to act with him. He’s a fantastic actor, after all.”