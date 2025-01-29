Exclusive: Hemani Chawla to feature in Namashi Chakraborty’s directorial debut Ghost – A Haunting Love Story

Actor Hemani Chawla who was recently seen in the TV shows Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi and Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, will be seen playing a powerful role in Namashi Chakraborty’s directorial venture film titled Ghost – A Haunting Love Story. This dramatic love story comes from the banner A MYRVD Movies Production, which is helmed by Mithun Chakraborty and his son Namashi Chakraborty. We have seen the banner come up with back-to-back short films like Bahar Aa Chaman Prakash, Izhaar etc, and engaging the audiences on the OTT platform.

Now the feature film is being worked about, a schedule of which was shot in Los Angeles, USA. This project will be Namashi Chakraborty’s debut project as Director. The feature is said to be made on a large scale with an entertaining concept and story plot in place.

We hear that Hemani will be a part of the main cast, and will have an enterprising role to play. The story plot will be high on romance and will also have an element of intrigue.

