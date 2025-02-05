Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee joins the cast of Namashi Chakraborty’s directorial Ghost – A Haunting Love Story

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty is making his directorial debut with the film titled Ghost – A Haunting Love Story. This dramatic love story comes from the banner A MYRVD Movies Production, which is helmed by Mithun Chakraborty and his son Namashi Chakraborty. We have seen the banner come up with back-to-back short films like Bahar Aa Chaman Prakash, Izhaar etc, and engaging the audiences on the OTT platform.

Now this feature film is being shot at a large scale with its first schedule completely shot in Los Angeles, USA. With the India part of the shooting happening now, the film is seeing an addition to its already stellar cast.

The film will have Mithun Chakraborty, Anant Mahadevan, Tigmanshu Dhulia in vital roles.

We now hear of noted actor Priyanshu Chatterjee being roped in for a vital role in the film. Priyanshu is known for his portrayals in Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dil Ka Rishta, Pinjar, Bhootnath, Hate Story 3, Baadshaho, Shikara and 12th Fail etc.

As per a reliable source, “Priyanshu is shooting for the project.”

We buzzed Priyanshu but did not get through to him.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actress Hemani Chawla being part of the project. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Hemani Chawla to feature in Namashi Chakraborty’s directorial debut Ghost – A Haunting Love Story

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.