Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Confirms Family’s Safety Amid Pahalgam Attack: “Returned Back Home At The Right Time”

On 22 April 2025, we heard about the horrifying terror attack that took place in the valleys of Kashmir. 28 people were killed during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where the gunmen shot people on the basis of religion. Several actors were also in Kashmir for their vacation, but they narrowly escaped the tragedy, returning to their normal lives just in time. After Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakkar, and Hina Khan confirmed their safe return, now Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma, who was also on vacation with her husband, confirmed her and her family’s safety on her social media.

Madalsa Sharma who is daughter-in-law of Mithun Chakraborty, shared on her Instagram story about her safety return, emphasizing the narrow escape from the tragic incident. She also prayed that the higher authorities would do justice to those affected by this massacre. In her story the actress expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you to each and every one of you who called/messaged/reached out to me to check on my and my family’s safety.”

Madalsa revealed, “By the grace of God we returned back home at the right time. Words can’t explain how heart wrenching this heinous act must have felt for the victims.

Further, the Anupamaa actress wished for justice for the victims and said, “I pray our government does everything possible to serve justice for the innocent victims. #kashmir.”