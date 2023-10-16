Movies | Celebrities

Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut is queening in heavy embroidered mustard lehenga for Garba night, take notes

Kangana Ranaut! The Queen of Bollywood is turning heads and setting the Navratri fashion scene on fire as she graces the Garba night in a heavy embroidered mustard lehenga that's so dazzling, it could outshine even the brightest disco ball.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 18:45:36
credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Hold onto your dandiya sticks, folks, because Navratri 2023 just got a massive dose of glamour, courtesy of the one and only Kangana Ranaut! The Queen of Bollywood is turning heads and setting the Navratri fashion scene on fire as she graces the Garba night in a heavy embroidered mustard lehenga that’s so dazzling, it could outshine even the brightest disco ball. It’s time to grab your style notebooks and take notes, because Kangana’s outfit is about to school us all in the art of festive fashion. Get ready to twirl, sparkle, and conquer the dance floor, because this Navratri, it’s all about Kangana’s sartorial reign!

Decoding Kangana Ranaut’s Garba night look

Kangana Ranaut is painting the town in hues of mustard and tangerine, and boy, is she setting the Navratri fashion bar high! This fashion icon is not one to shy away from bold choices, and her choice of outfit speaks volumes. Clad in a mesmerizing creation by Mayyur Girotra couture, Kangana’s lehenga choli is a visual masterpiece that’s about to steal the spotlight on the dance floor.

The choli, with its deep plunging neckline adorned with dreamy mirror work, is nothing short of a showstopper. It’s a statement piece that screams confidence and style. But the real magic happens below the waist. The voluminous gher skirt, featuring intricate embroidery work, is a classic showdown of tradition and contemporary fashion seamlessly blended together. Kangana’s got her Navratri game on point, and she’s not done yet!

To complete the look, the diva wrapped herself in a matching embroidered dupatta, giving her ensemble the perfect finishing touch. But the devil, as they say, is in the details. The choli blouse boasts a trendy dori on the back, adding a touch of playfulness to the outfit. Kangana’s sleek mid-parted braided hairstyle perfectly complements her outfit, highlighting her impeccable fashion sense.

But wait, there’s more! Her makeup is an art in itself. With sleek eyebrows, dewy smokey eyes, and pink nude lips, Kangana’s look is a masterclass in achieving that perfect blend of elegance and allure.

Check out photos here:

Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut is queening in heavy embroidered mustard lehenga for Garba night, take notes 861782

Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut is queening in heavy embroidered mustard lehenga for Garba night, take notes 861783

When it comes to Navratri fashion, Kangana Ranaut has undoubtedly written the rulebook, and we’re all taking notes!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

