Night Glam To Day Style: Peek Into Manushi Chhillar’s Red Outfits Collections

Manushi Chhillar‘s stunning fashion choices have captured hearts everywhere she goes. Manushi can pull off any style, from exquisite Western wear to ethnic ensembles to perfection. This time, she posted lovely pictures of herself wearing red outfits for an Instagram photoshoot. Let us have a look.

Manushi Chhillar’s Red Outfit Appearance-

Red Backless Dress

The actress looked stunning in a red backless dress. She wore a strappy, deep V-neckline, midriff fitted, backless, bodycon, fish cut style gown, which is the perfect look for the party night. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for glam base makeup with red matte lips and accessories, including her outfit with a silver necklace and a bracelet, for her glam appearance.

Red Co-ord Set

Manushi Chhillar looks gorgeous in a red coordinated ensemble. The outfit includes a white plain full-sleeved formal shirt, a red lapel collar, a full-sleeved blazer, and matching high-waisted shorts for a stunning, professional look. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for heavy base makeup with red creamy lips and accessories, including her outfit with black sunglasses and a black handbag, perfect for an office look.

