Nikki Tamboli Looks Super Hot In Tangerine Bikini Set With Netted Skirt And Smokey Makeup, Checkout Bold Photoshoot

The sensational Nikki Tamboli is a queen of eccentric fashion. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. We know we are in for a treat whenever she shares new set photos, revealing her inner charm in the bold and beautiful avatar. And today’s glam in the bikini is no exception.

Nikki Tamboli’s Super Hot Look In Bikini In Latest Instagram Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli shared a stunning set of photos from her bold photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a tangerine backless bikini with cut-out detailing. She paired her bikini bottom with the netted skirt.

It does not end here! She opts for smokey bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude bold lips to complete her look. She left her hair open, enhancing the sensuality in the bold photos. With the thick gold bracelet, she accessorized her appearance.

“I ain’t McDonald’s, but you lovin it!!!,” Nikki Tamboli captioned her post. And we can’t disagree with that. In the sultry poses, the actress emphasizes her picturesque figure. With the series of jaw-dropping looks, the actress left her fans swooning. Her bold looks never leave a chance to make fans sweat.

Nikki Tamboli often set the internet on fire with her bold and sensual glam, whether western or traditional look.

Did you like Nikki Tamboli's hot avatar in a tangerine bikini?