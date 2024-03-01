OOTD: Shilpa Shetty Turns Work-O-Holic in Deep Red Gown; Check Now!

The queen of fashion, Shilpa Shetty, has adorned screens with a sultry persona. The Sukhee actress, renowned for her excellent sense of style and elegance, has frequently been the talk of the town. The actress has every piece in her collection, from gorgeous bodycon gowns to traditional sarees. While not a part of the modern day, she makes it up-to-date via her sense of style, evoking nobility and class. And here are several examples of the actress looking stunning in red avatars suited for a queen.

In today’s post, she posted tons of beautiful pictures of herself wearing a dazzling red gown on Instagram. Have a look.

Shilpa Shetty’s Red Gown Appearance

The Sukhee actress on Instagram dazzled us all once more with her gorgeous red gown look. She had a long bow fastened to her midsection, a V-neckline, full sleeves, and a pleated floor-length gown connected. She chose this gorgeous dress from the Carolina Herrera apparel line’s racks. Her hair styled in a sleek, one-sided bun with a side parting wavy bangs. The diva created a flawless jawline contour, sparkly cheeks, and glossy brown lips with her gorgeous brown-tone makeup. She added gold earrings as an accessory and paired her outfit with a red and gold mini bag to her ensemble.

Did you like Shilpa Shetty’s gown look? Drop our opinion in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com