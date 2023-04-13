Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most adored and loved actors in the Hindi entertainment scene. The man has been doing incredibly well for himself in his entire career till date and well, that’s why, we love him. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has reached that stage of stardom and fandom where anything and everything that he does becomes a sensation. After a hiatus of 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan released his film ‘Pathaan’ in 2023 and well, it has been a blast for all his fans. The movie collected more than 1000 crores at the box office and well, that’s why, we love it.

Find out why Shah Rukh Khan got emotional:

Not just a superstar ladies and gentlemen, Shah Rukh Khan is also someone who is a doting father and husband. Whenever his children achieve new things, it is extremely special for him. Well, this time, it was time for Shah Rukh Khan to shower his love and affection on Suhana Khan. The diva became the brand ambassador of a leading cosmetic brand and it has made Shah Rukh Khan extremely proud. He wrote the following –

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term?