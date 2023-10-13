Movies | Celebrities

Pearl Poise: Alaya F glows in hand-embellished crystal gown [Photos]

Alaya F swoons internet as she steps out in a hand-embellished crystal gown. With each step, she radiates a magnetic charm that could rival even the most precious pearls.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 18:00:21
Pearl Poise: Alaya F glows in hand-embellished crystal gown [Photos] 861028

Alaya F swoons internet as she steps out in a hand-embellished crystal gown. With each step, she radiates a magnetic charm that could rival even the most precious pearls. It’s as if she’s harnessed the magic of fashion and turned herself into a living, breathing gemstone. Her style is so captivating, it’s like she’s casting a spell that leaves everyone in awe. Move over Cinderella, there’s a new fashion royalty in town, and she’s here to rule with her crystal-encrusted grace!

Decoding Alaya F’s pearl poised look

Alaya F, aka The Pearl Goddess, made quite the celestial entrance at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2023, leaving everyone starry-eyed! Dressed in GRETEL Z. Couture, she looked nothing short of breathtaking, as if she’d just stepped out of a dreamy moonlit ocean. Her sheer gown, crafted with meticulous handwork and adorned with pearls and crystals, was the stuff of fashion legends. Alaya didn’t just wear an outfit; she wore a masterpiece, turning heads and dropping jaws faster than you can say “wow!”

But that’s not all, folks! Our Pearl Goddess knows the power of a complete look. She paired that magnificent gown with a sleek, gelled braided hairstyle that added a touch of modern elegance to her celestial ensemble. And when it came to makeup, Alaya didn’t hold back either. She sported sleek eyebrows, perfectly framing her radiant eyes, and a dewy makeup look that could rival the morning dew on a blossoming pearl. In the world of fashion and beauty, Alaya F reigns supreme, and her red-carpet appearance at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2023 was nothing short of a mesmerizing work of art.

Check out below-

Pearl Poise: Alaya F glows in hand-embellished crystal gown [Photos] 861026

Pearl Poise: Alaya F glows in hand-embellished crystal gown [Photos] 861027

Image source: Instagram

Alaya F’s work front

On the professional front, Alaya F continues to make waves in the world of cinema with her exceptional talent. After her debut in the coming-of-age film “Jawaani Jaaneman,” where she shared the screen with Bollywood veterans Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya has pinned her presence as a promising actor in the industry. Her performance was widely appreciated, showcasing her versatility and natural flair for acting. The actress is currently earning all the love with her amazing work in the thriller film U-Turn.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023 860684
[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023
Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch 860327
Alaya F’s This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch
Alaya F Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Black Corset Jumpsuit With Silver Adorns, Checkout Photoshoot 852136
Alaya F Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Black Corset Jumpsuit With Silver Adorns, Checkout Photoshoot
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849937
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress
Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845657
Alaya F’s Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look
Alaya F Turns 'Black Cat' In Latest Pictures, Fan Says 'Cross My Path...' 799827
Alaya F Turns ‘Black Cat’ In Latest Pictures, Fan Says ‘Cross My Path…’

Latest Stories

Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos] 861022
Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos]
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him! 861180
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, "जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में" 861169
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, “जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में”
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work! 861164
Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!
Mishkat Verma turns photographer for her Kavya co-star Sumbul Touqeer 861054
Mishkat Verma turns photographer for her Kavya co-star Sumbul Touqeer
HT Media Group launches 'Festival of Gifts' to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike. 861154
HT Media Group launches ‘Festival of Gifts’ to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike.
Read Latest News