Pearl Poise: Alaya F glows in hand-embellished crystal gown [Photos]

Alaya F swoons internet as she steps out in a hand-embellished crystal gown. With each step, she radiates a magnetic charm that could rival even the most precious pearls. It’s as if she’s harnessed the magic of fashion and turned herself into a living, breathing gemstone. Her style is so captivating, it’s like she’s casting a spell that leaves everyone in awe. Move over Cinderella, there’s a new fashion royalty in town, and she’s here to rule with her crystal-encrusted grace!

Decoding Alaya F’s pearl poised look

Alaya F, aka The Pearl Goddess, made quite the celestial entrance at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2023, leaving everyone starry-eyed! Dressed in GRETEL Z. Couture, she looked nothing short of breathtaking, as if she’d just stepped out of a dreamy moonlit ocean. Her sheer gown, crafted with meticulous handwork and adorned with pearls and crystals, was the stuff of fashion legends. Alaya didn’t just wear an outfit; she wore a masterpiece, turning heads and dropping jaws faster than you can say “wow!”

But that’s not all, folks! Our Pearl Goddess knows the power of a complete look. She paired that magnificent gown with a sleek, gelled braided hairstyle that added a touch of modern elegance to her celestial ensemble. And when it came to makeup, Alaya didn’t hold back either. She sported sleek eyebrows, perfectly framing her radiant eyes, and a dewy makeup look that could rival the morning dew on a blossoming pearl. In the world of fashion and beauty, Alaya F reigns supreme, and her red-carpet appearance at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2023 was nothing short of a mesmerizing work of art.

Check out below-

Image source: Instagram

Alaya F’s work front

On the professional front, Alaya F continues to make waves in the world of cinema with her exceptional talent. After her debut in the coming-of-age film “Jawaani Jaaneman,” where she shared the screen with Bollywood veterans Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya has pinned her presence as a promising actor in the industry. Her performance was widely appreciated, showcasing her versatility and natural flair for acting. The actress is currently earning all the love with her amazing work in the thriller film U-Turn.