[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

The first day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 saw a variety of Indian styles from well-known designers in the country. On the other hand, celebrities increased the glamour quotient on the ramp walk with their stint. On the first day of fashion week, Alaya F grabbed eyeballs with her catwalk on the ramp. The young beauty turned showstopper for Geisha Designs, led by Paras and Shalini for their collection name, Profusion.

Alaya F’s Showstopper Glam

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaya F shared photos from behind the stage in striking poses. Alaya looked stunning in this sparkling outfit, known by the designer label as the Nocturnal Enigma: The Tassel Tempest Ensemble. She wore an abstract stone-textured embroidered bralette with sheer pants. Her look balances elegance with an avant-garde flair. She exudes irresistible charm with her way of carrying out this outfit.

In addition, the intricate tassel embroidery gives her a 20s flapper vibe with the rhythmic movement that moves with her every step on the ramp.

Her charming walk and her attitude face impressed the viewers.

Throughout the photos, Alaya F shows her sassy and sensuous glam in contemporary fashion. The strapless pattern accentuates her shoulders and collarbones with the jaw-dropping neckline.

