Pondy Diaries: Peek into Keerthy Suresh’s Serene Moments With Her Pet Dog Nyke!

Keerthy Suresh, a superstar in the South Indian cinema industry, is a talented and well-known figure. With a succession of excellent films, she has continuously wowed viewers with her outstanding performances. Her next ventures have inspired a wave of excitement among admirers. She is a dynamic actress who recently released a series of her Pondy diaries with her pet dog Nyke. Take a peek.

Keerthy Suresh’s Pondy Diaries Appearance

The stunning actress looks stunning in an off-white round neckline, sleeveless, flared mini dress and also donned a matching colored floral printed around her neck. She rounded off her look with a tight ponytail and accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops, a gold kada and a silver watch. In the first picture, she laying in the wooden table and under the table her pet dog Nyke poses for the camera with a cute smile. In the second picture, she took a picture with her friend at the poolside.

In the third picture, she is seen in a candid posture as she enjoys with a kid in a pool corner. In the fourth picture, the diva captures a night beauty with a moon, coconut trees and brown sand. In the fifth picture, she captures a picture of her pet dog Nyke. In the next appearance, she is having a playful moment with dog Nyke and having a fun moment with a kid by the poolside.

What do you think about Keerthy Suresh's chilly Saturday?