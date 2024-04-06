Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora is a stunning actress sporting a feminine and gorgeous white kurta outfit. We're completely smitten with her simple outfit. Let's have a look.

Malaika Arora is a great fashion icon who consistently offers fashion fabulousness in fashion-forward outfits. Whether at an event, a famous party, or simply at the airport, the diva goes above and beyond to deliver fashion sophistication with each outfit. In keeping with this reputation, she recently sported a classy all-white ethnic dress that had us gasping. To further learn Malaika Arora’s style, let’s zoom in and examine her all-white ethnic attire for today.

Malaika Arora’s White Kurta Set Appearance-

Malaika Arora is a vision of elegance in her all-white ethnic ensemble. The ensemble, a fashion masterpiece, featured a long, oversized white kurta with puffed and elasticated 3/4 sleeves. The calf-length garment boasted a sophisticated, deep V-shaped neckline, and the delicately embroidered edges of her sleeves added a touch of allure. The stunning kurta was further enhanced with multi-colored embroidery, elevating her look. She paired it with sheer white ankle-length pants, also adorned with embroidery, in a wide-legged design that was both comfortable and chic.

In her signature style, Malaika Arora opted for minimal accessories. A silver wristwatch and a matching statement ring were her only adornments. Her hair is fashioned in a sleek and straight manner with a center parting, adding to her elegance. The diva, however, truly shone with her natural beauty, accentuated by a light, natural-looking makeup look and a touch of lip balm.

What do you think about Malaika’s classy kurta set? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.