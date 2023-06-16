'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun's moment of joy and celebration

Allu Arjun made a grand entrance into the world of cinema exhibition as he unveiled his inaugural venture, AAA Cinemas, in collaboration with Asian Cinemas. Nestled in the vibrant city of Hyderabad’s Ameerpet, the lavish theatre witnessed a momentous occasion on June 15.

Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun was accompanied by his son Ayaan, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and jubilation. However, what truly stole the spotlight were the awe-inspiring crowds of fans that flocked to witness this historic moment. As the news spreads like wildfire on various social media platforms, captivating videos and images from the star-studded event continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Allu Arjun’s special post

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a classy picture of his, as he decked up in a stylish dapper pantsuit. The actor completed the look with casual hairdo and black shades. Sharing it in monochromatic filter, he wrote, “Today is a day of joy and celebration as the AAA Cinemas open its doors to the world of movies! I invite all of you to come and experience the magic of cinema at its finest. Join us as we unveil a new chapter in the world of movies. @aaa.cinemas”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “0 attitude star AA didn’t open his theatre starting with his movie but he preferred going with adipurush for opening All the best Aa sir”

Another wrote, “Allu Arjun sir ke respect button”

A third user wrote, “I think first movie release In AAA cinemas is #Adipurush”