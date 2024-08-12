Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly Balance Work and Family Life as They Prepare for Babli’s Release

Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Babli, on August 15. As they promote the movie, they also balance their family life with their two young children, Yuvan and Yaalini. The couple welcomed their daughter Yaalini in November 2023; she is now eight months old.

Yuvan, their son, is excited to have a new playmate at home. According to Raj, Yuvan loves his sister and thinks of her as a baby doll. The couple still needs to reveal Yaalini’s face to the public, with Subhashree joking that people might confuse her with Yuvan due to their similar features.

Subhashree returned to work just two months after giving birth to Yaalini and has been busy shooting for Babli. The film, directed by Raj Chakraborty, is based on a timeless novel by Buddhadeb Guha’ With another big release, Padatik, directed by Srijit Mukherji, coming out on the same day, the competition at the box office is expected to be intense.

Despite their busy schedules, Raj and Subhashree prioritize family time. Raj says that coming home to his family after work rejuvenates him and makes him forget his tiredness. The couple’s home environment is filled with love and laughter; their children and mother create a warm atmosphere.

Raj and Subhashree are committed to their family and make time for their children despite their demanding careers. They are setting an example for balancing work and family life, and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them on screen again in Babli.