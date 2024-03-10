Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Timeless Ethnic Fashion In A White And Gold Sharara Set; Check Now!

Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known Indian actress and model who works mostly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. With her ability, attractiveness, and determination, she continues to enchant viewers and carve a niche in the Indian entertainment world. Regarding fashion and glam, the attractive and accomplished actress Rakul Preet Singh never disappoints with her impeccable fashion sense. Whether ethnic or Western, she can rock it all. Her recent Instagram image, in which Rakul wears an ivory and gold sharara set, has left the fashion police in awe. Let’s take a deeper look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Ivory Sharara Set Appearance-

The B’Town diva appeared in an ivory and gold Sharara set and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress appeared in an ivory and gold deep V-neckline, puffed shoulder, full sleeves, a blazer-style waistline, a short kurta, and a matching wide hemline pleated sharara. The outfit is from Ritika Mirchandani. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted messy ponytail hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with shimmery eyes, black Kajal, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and pink glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a white and gold layered choker, matching ear studs, light pink and silver bangles by Neetu Singh Jewellery, and paired with silver heels by Aparajita Toor. In the pictures, she flaunts her engagement ring with a beautiful smile and dazzling appearance with stunning postures.

What do you think about Rakul Preet’s Sharara set appearance? Drop your comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.