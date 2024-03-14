Rakul Preet Singh Set Fashion Game On Point In A Red Co-Ord Set; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known Indian actress and model who primarily works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She continues to captivate fans and establish a position in the Indian entertainment sector thanks to her talent, attractiveness, and determination. In terms of fashion and glam, the lovely and successful actress Rakul Preet Singh never disappoints with her immaculate style sense. She can look good in any ethnic or Western outfit. Rakul’s recent Instagram post, in which she is wearing a red co-ord set, has left the world.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Red Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The Ayalaan actress looked stunning in a red co-ord set and uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The diva wore a red halter-neckline, sleeveless, V-neckline crop top paired with matching flared wide-legs pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and light purple-pink creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, bangles, and rings paired with high red heels. In the pictures, she opted for striking postures with a dashing attitude.

