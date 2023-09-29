Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace

Traditional looks are incomplete without that sparkling twist of gold. Our South queens Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sai Pallavi show their love for gold necklaces.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 23:01:12
South actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sai Pallavi are known for their top-notch performances on screen. But let’s not forget the trend they create in the fashion world. This time, the divas are reviving the vintage gold necklace style pairing with their traditional flair, and we love it.

Rakul Preet Singh In Full Neck Choker Necklace

Doctor G actress knows how to elevate her simple saree look. The diva looks gorgeous in the plain satin pink saree with a sultry blouse. And she redefines her look with that statement full-neck gold choker necklace. This one gold piece gives her that needed sparkle in her look. Doesn’t she look elegant?

Tamannaah Bhatia In Traditional Gold Necklace Set

Wow, wow, and how! Tamannaah Bhatia has the hack to make her traditional saree look take on another level. She looks queen in the plain printed pink saree with an embellished blouse. But not to forget to mention the charm of a traditional gold necklace with matching earrings. She rounds her desi-ness with a gajra bun, bindi, and minimal makeup.

Sai Pallavi In Gold Choker

The gorgeous Sai Pallavi knows how to get all attention on her with her simplicity. She looks beautiful in the plain satin salwar suit set. She elevates her look with a statement choker necklace. With that one piece, Sai looks dreamy and stylish. Take inspiration to be the slayer.

Whose look did you like the best? Let us know below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

