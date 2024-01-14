Rakul Preet Singh turns royal in intricately embroidered ethnic ensemble, see photos

Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly channels boho queen vibes as she graces the scene in an exquisite and intricately embroidered ensemble from the collection of designer Anamika Khanna. The stunning outfit showcases intricate embroidery featuring abstract characters, creating an eye-catching and unique aesthetic.

The actress donned a floor-length jacket adorned with the detailed embroidery, elegantly paired with an embroidered bralette and a wrap-around skirt, adding a touch of grace and flair to her ensemble. Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices resonate with her confident and contemporary style, capturing attention with the fusion of traditional and modern elements.

Completing her look with a dewy makeup finish, a sleek ponytail, and a pair of gorgeous silver jhumkas, Rakul Preet Singh elevates the bohemian-inspired outfit to a whole new level of chic sophistication. The attention to detail, from the ensemble to the accessories, reflects the actress’s keen sense of style and her ability to curate looks that are both trendy and timeless.

Sharing the captivating photos on her social media, Rakul Preet Singh accompanied them with the caption, “Adjust your focus when life gets blurry 😜,” imparting a message of resilience and positivity. She credits her stunning attire to Anamika Khanna, while also acknowledging the accessories that complement her look, including earrings from Sachdeva Ritika, hand cuffs from Abhilasha Pret Jewelry and Sangeeta Boochra, a ring from Abhilasha Pret Jewelry, and a bag from Doux Amour India.

Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices continue to set trends and inspire her followers, and this particular ensemble showcases her ability to effortlessly embrace diverse styles with confidence and panache.