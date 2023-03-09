Kriti Sanon, is one of the top league heroines in the industry currently. The actress has stunned the audience with remarkable on-screen camaraderie with her co-stars — be it in ‘Bhediya’, alongside Varun Dhawan or ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kartik Aaryan, Kriti has become a top choice for filmmakers today. Recently, even Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to work with Kriti Sanon.

During the promotions of his recent film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress would he like to work with next. To this the actor mentioned Kriti’s name as one actress he really wants to work with.

It would be really interesting to see the two powerhouse performers like Ranbir and Kriti to come together on-screen with a power-packed script. Fans of the duo can’t keep calm listening to Ranbir’s wish and hope it comes to life soon.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for 2 mega releases of ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has ‘The Crew’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

