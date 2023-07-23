“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read

The much-awaited film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” is gearing up to be a grand cinematic spectacle, as it marks the highly anticipated comeback of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar as a director after a hiatus of over a decade. Adding to the excitement, the movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, led by the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles. However, the stellar lineup doesn’t end there, as the film also features an array of veteran actors who have graced the silver screen with their remarkable talents for decades. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan take on pivotal roles, bringing their immense experience and on-screen magic to the table.

The supporting cast includes a plethora of talented performers, including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and several other prominent actors, promising a cinematic treat that is sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. With such a star-studded lineup and Karan Johar’s directorial prowess, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, generating immense excitement among movie enthusiasts and fans alike.

While the excitement is building up with every passing day, Alia Bhatt has now revealed that how Ranbir has been involved in the film since the beginning, because Karan Johar made him listen to all the songs.

Here’s what Alia Bhatt said about RK being involved in RRPK

Speaking to News18, Alia Bhatt said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs,”

She added, “When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do,”

Ranveer also opened up how Deepika is excited for the movie. He said, “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it,”