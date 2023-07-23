ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read

The much-awaited film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" is gearing up to be a grand cinematic spectacle, as it marks the highly anticipated comeback of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar as a director after a hiatus of over a decade.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jul,2023 04:20:32
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280

The much-awaited film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” is gearing up to be a grand cinematic spectacle, as it marks the highly anticipated comeback of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar as a director after a hiatus of over a decade. Adding to the excitement, the movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, led by the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles. However, the stellar lineup doesn’t end there, as the film also features an array of veteran actors who have graced the silver screen with their remarkable talents for decades. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan take on pivotal roles, bringing their immense experience and on-screen magic to the table.

The supporting cast includes a plethora of talented performers, including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and several other prominent actors, promising a cinematic treat that is sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. With such a star-studded lineup and Karan Johar’s directorial prowess, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, generating immense excitement among movie enthusiasts and fans alike.

While the excitement is building up with every passing day, Alia Bhatt has now revealed that how Ranbir has been involved in the film since the beginning, because Karan Johar made him listen to all the songs.

Here’s what Alia Bhatt said about RK being involved in RRPK

Speaking to News18, Alia Bhatt said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs,”

She added, “When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do,”

Ranveer also opened up how Deepika is excited for the movie. He said, “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 836390
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First 836136
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it” 835387
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns “Student of the Year” into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead
Latest Stories
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress 836298
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma’s ‘I own it bro’ style in black mini dress
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read 836263
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster 836260
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836207
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here
Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing 836358
Watch: Urfi Javed’s Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy 836409
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy
Read Latest News