Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Romantic Getaway; Celebrate Fifth Wedding Anniversary In Brussels

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood celebrated their wedding anniversary recently!! It’s their fifth wedding anniversary, having got married in the year 2018. The couple made the day and the occasion extremely special, as they showed their love from their vacay destination, that is Belgium. Yes, Ranveer Singh shared a post on Instagram where Deepika seals the day for her perfect man by giving him the ultimate kiss on his cheeks.

The picture was taken as Ranveer and Deepika stood over a bridge over a canal, with the picture taken in Brussels. He wrote, “5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!” He also tagged Deepika and added black heart emojis.

Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen in sleek full-size jackets to help them beat the cold. While Ranveer chose the colour black for the day, Deepika was seen in a comparatively lighter shade of dressing. It was a very romantic picture that they shared on social media, with Deepika kissing Ranveer on the cheek.

You can check the picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in the pipeline. Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming action thriller film Don 3.

Here’s wishing the couple a very Happy Anniversary.