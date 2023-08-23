Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit

Our beloved fashionista, Ranveer Singh, never misses a chance to make it to the headlines with his out-of-the-box and experimenting style. Whether he has to dress for the red carpet or events, the actor made heads turn with his eye-catching looks. Today, he opted for different from his usual colorful vibe; this time, he donned a fucky suit with his swanky avatar.

Ranveer Singh’s Debonair Style In Silk Suit

Styled in the funky creamy silk suit, Ranveer made our hearts flutter. He donned a creamy silk loose jacket shirt paired with loose matching trousers. He adds a statement style with the gold chain on his neck and the white shoes complementing his attire.

His smooth puffy hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, Ranveer Singh elevates his funky look with stunning black and white glasses. He spells chic fashion in the divine white ensemble. The king of colors is undoubtedly stealing hearts in this monochrome look.

In striking clicks, Ranveer flaunts his confidence, style, and charm. His cool vibes have always grabbed our attention. With his look, the actor is making his female fans flatter over his effortless charm.

Ranveer Singh’s recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani ruled over the heart and box office with the amazing love story, culture, and colors.

