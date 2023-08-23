ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit

Ranveer Singh, the very famous heartthrob actor and fashion influencer in Bollywood, today steals hearts in debonair style in a silk funky suit. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Aug,2023 09:30:29
Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844838

Our beloved fashionista, Ranveer Singh, never misses a chance to make it to the headlines with his out-of-the-box and experimenting style. Whether he has to dress for the red carpet or events, the actor made heads turn with his eye-catching looks. Today, he opted for different from his usual colorful vibe; this time, he donned a fucky suit with his swanky avatar.

Ranveer Singh’s Debonair Style In Silk Suit

Styled in the funky creamy silk suit, Ranveer made our hearts flutter. He donned a creamy silk loose jacket shirt paired with loose matching trousers. He adds a statement style with the gold chain on his neck and the white shoes complementing his attire.

His smooth puffy hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, Ranveer Singh elevates his funky look with stunning black and white glasses. He spells chic fashion in the divine white ensemble. The king of colors is undoubtedly stealing hearts in this monochrome look.

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844831

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844832

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844833

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844834

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844835

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844836

Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844837

In striking clicks, Ranveer flaunts his confidence, style, and charm. His cool vibes have always grabbed our attention. With his look, the actor is making his female fans flatter over his effortless charm.

Ranveer Singh’s recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani ruled over the heart and box office with the amazing love story, culture, and colors.

Did you like Ranveer Singh’s style

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

