Rhea Chakraborty champions the tie-dye co-ords like a boss, see pics

Rhea Chakraborty, known for her bold and eclectic fashion choices, has once again proven that she’s a trendsetter in the world of style. As one of the judges on the new season of Roadies, she’s not just setting the bar high for contestants but also for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Decoding Rhea’s new look

In her latest fashion escapade, Rhea took the tie-dye trend to a whole new level. She effortlessly rocked a chic tie-dye co-ord set that included a corset bralette, a stylish jacket, and high-waisted joggers. It’s safe to say that Rhea knows how to turn heads and make a statement with her wardrobe choices.

With her long brown hair cascading down her shoulders, she added a touch of natural elegance to the ensemble, leaving her tresses open. Her makeup, in true Rhea style, was minimal yet perfectly on point, accentuating her features with a subtle glow.

Take a look-

Rhea’s journey in the spotlight hasn’t been without its share of controversy, particularly her association with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, through it all, she has remained resilient and focused on her career, making her comeback as a judge on Roadies and proving that she’s here to stay.

As she confidently posed with swag and style in her ‘Rhenew’ look, Rhea Chakraborty once again demonstrated her knack for staying ahead of fashion trends and reclaiming her place in the world of entertainment. With her unique sense of style and undeniable talent, she’s sure to continue making headlines in all the right ways.