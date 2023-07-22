Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Leather Jacket And Pant

Rhea Chakraborty has an impeccable fashion taste, whether ethnic or western. She never fails to impress with her style. Her social media handle is proof of her sartorial fashion choices. She is flaunting her figure in a leather jacket and pants in her latest Instagram dump.

Rhea Chakraborty Flaunting Midriff

In the shared pictures, the actress wore a beige crop top, a tri-color leather jacket, and brown high-waist pants. Her long black boots complemented her appearance. She styled it with an open hairstyle, bold, beautiful eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. A pair of small gold hoop earrings added glam.

Rhea captioned her pictures, “Came looking for Master shifu.” In the first picture, the actress flaunted her beautiful smile. As you swipe next, she can be seen embracing her classy looks. Throughout her photos, she played with her expressions.

After a long break, Rhea Chakraborty made her comeback as a gang leader in the youth’s favorite show MTV Roadies. Her performance in the show is charming. She has huge fandom of 3.5 million followers. The actress has worked in films like Sonali Cable, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Chehre, Jalebi, Bank Chor, Boom Boom, and many others.

Did you like Rhea Chakraborty's new avatar in the leather outfit?