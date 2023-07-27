ADVERTISEMENT
Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics

Draped in an exquisite aqua jacket and trousers combo, Rhea exudes the epitome of mountain royalty. The color choice alone is enough to transport us to dreamy turquoise waters, and she wears it like an absolute boss!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jul,2023 01:05:03
Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics 837692

Rhea Chakraborty is serving some serious aqua fashion goals amid the picturesque mountains, and we simply can’t get enough of her fabulous look! The diva has left us swooning as she effortlessly rocks a chic ensemble, oozing pure sophistication and style.

But wait, it doesn't end there; the fashion maven is keeping things intriguing with a sheer white top, adding a touch of allure to her ensemble.

Calling her the “Mountain Queen” is an absolute understatement – she’s the undisputed monarch of haute couture in those stunning hills! Her fashion prowess shines through, setting new standards for fashionistas everywhere. We can’t help but take notes as she effortlessly blends elegance with comfort in the most enviable way possible.

Kudos to her impeccable stylist, @theanisha, and her team for making Rhea’s style game soar to new heights. The jacket and pants by @claracheofficial are a match made in sartorial heaven, while the jewelry from @blingthingstore adds the perfect amount of bling to her already dazzling look.

See pictures:

Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics 837690

Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics 837691

Of course, no mountain queen is complete without her beauty regime, and Rhea’s makeup artist, @makeupbyrishabk, and hairstylist, @kimberlyychu, have undoubtedly sprinkled their magic to create an ethereal look. The flawless makeup and hair are like the icing on the cake, elevating Rhea’s entire aura to a whole new level.

With each appearance, Rhea Chakraborty continues to redefine fashion trends, and this one is no exception. Whether she’s gracing the screen or the mountainside, she effortlessly slays in every outfit she dons

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

