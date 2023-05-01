ADVERTISEMENT
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video

Check out how Hansika Motwani is winning hearts with this latest social media post

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 12:30:26
Hansika Motwani is one of the most beautiful and admired actresses that we presently have in the South regional entertainment industry. For the unversed, the diva has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, she started her career as a child artiste in a popular TV show. We all know quite well how she performed when she was earlier a part of Shaka Laka Boom Boom TV show. It was a rage for fans and admirers all over the country and it certainly played a huge role in helping Hansika Motwani who she is today. Very soon, after the success of the show, Hansika Motwani became a part of the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she simply never looked back and how.

Check out Hansika Motwani is winning hearts with her cute BTS video:

Hansika Motwani is someone who likes to get decked up in the best and most amazing ways possible. More often than not, she always shares interesting ways from her end when it comes to engaging with her fans. This time, a video of her is going viral which she posted on social media where her team team and crew is busy getting her ready for the big day. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, ain’t it? Brilliant, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

