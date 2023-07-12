ADVERTISEMENT
RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio

Ranveer portrays the titular character of Rocky Randhawa, while the talented Alia Bhatt shines as Rani Chatterjee. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 20:15:20
After a brief hiatus, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” This much-anticipated family entertainer, directed by the renowned Karan Johar, is scheduled to hit the silver screens later this month. In the film, Ranveer portrays the titular character of Rocky Randhawa, while the talented Alia Bhatt shines as Rani Chatterjee.

Excitement reached its peak when Ranveer recently took to his official Instagram handle to announce that he has successfully wrapped up his portions for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” This confirmation from the charismatic actor has left fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release, eagerly waiting to witness Ranveer’s captivating performance and the on-screen chemistry between him and Alia.

With Ranveer’s return to the big screen, accompanied by the skilled direction of Karan Johar, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” promises to be a delightful cinematic treat for audiences. The anticipation is building, and fans can’t wait to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen very soon.

Here take a look at the picture-

RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio 833176

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the talented actor shared this exciting update with fans, posting a special picture from the dubbing studio. In the caption, Ranveer wrote, “Finishing touches… #RRKPK @dharmamovies,” hinting at the final stages of the film’s production. This announcement has only heightened the anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

