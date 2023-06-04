Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are keeping the rumor mills spinning with their latest appearance in the city on Friday. The dynamic duo, seemingly unfazed by the buzz surrounding their relationship, strutted together, serving up major goals to their ardent fans. This picture has only added more fuel to the already blazing speculation about their romantic involvement, making fans eagerly await any official confirmation.

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia caught together

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, the rumoured couple, made heads turn as they stepped out together in the city on Friday, June 2. The duo showcased their impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly twinning in captivating black ensembles. Vijay opted for a dapper suit, exuding elegance and sophistication, while Tamannaah embraced a trendy combination of a bralette paired with an oversized blazer, radiating confidence and style. The couple’s coordinated black outfits accentuated their individual personalities while showcasing their undeniable chemistry. With their stunning appearance and fashion-forward choices, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia certainly made a striking statement as they graced the city streets.

The picture went viral after Viral Bhayani shared it on their official Instagram page. The picture was provided to the celebrity paparazzo by an ardent follower. Sharing the picture, the page wrote, “Rumoured couple #tammanahbhatia #vijayvarma snapped in Bandra by one of our followers.”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I like him as an actor. Looks and style can be created. Talent is inborn. I guess if their chemistry works, three cheers to them. 🙌”

Another wrote, “Please 🥺 tamanah don’t do this don’t spoil your reputation @tamannaahspeaks by dating such druggies and acha b nahi dikhne mei. U deserve better”