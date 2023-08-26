Movies | Celebrities

Ryan Reynold’s birthday wish for Blake Lively is winning internet, here’s their relationship timeline

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 20:15:33
Ryan Reynolds celebrated his wife Blake Lively’s 36th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post that sent fans into a frenzy. In a world where social media often tends to showcase the glitz and glamour, Ryan’s post was a breath of fresh air, filled with genuine affection.

The Instagram post featured a delightful carousel of pictures capturing their most romantic moments together. From sweet smiles to stolen glances, the photos painted a vivid picture of their love story. But that’s not all; Ryan didn’t shy away from highlighting Blake’s beauty and grace even more. He included some stunning solo photos of Blake from their recent beach holiday, showcasing her elegance and natural charm.

A few years ago, Ryan Reynolds’ birthday post for Blake Lively had gone viral for a very different reason. He playfully shared some less-than-flattering photos of her along with a simple yet hilarious “Happy Birthday, @blakelively” caption. This playful tradition between the couple has continued to be a fan-favourite, but this year’s heartfelt tribute undoubtedly melted hearts around the world. It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to be a beloved and cherished couple, both on and off the screen.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship timeline

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love story began on the set of the 2011 superhero film “Green Lantern,” where they first crossed paths. However, it wasn’t until a year later that their romance blossomed, and they were married in a secret ceremony in 2012. Since then, they have become one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, known for their playful banter on social media and their enduring love that has stood the test of time. Together, they have welcomed three children and continue to be a shining example of love and laughter in the entertainment industry.

