‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ steal the show with the 9-minute special cut at CinemaCon

How can it not be epic when you the foul-mouthed self-aware sarcastic man Deadpool meeting the grumpy and powerful Wolverine? Add to that, they are portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play the roles respectively and share a great off-screen friendship as well. And the fans of these guys were in for a surprise. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine fans got everything they expected and more at the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas with a special and absolutely hilarious preview of a 9 minutes footage of the highly anticipated film. Crafted specifically by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds for CinemaCon, the spoiler-free 9-minute footage drew massive laughter from the audiences.

While presenting the 9-minute footage, director Shawn Levy shared, “This movie was built for audience joy.”.

The video showcased Wade Wilson as a car salesman, retired from the superhero world, later arriving at the Time Variance Authority. Known for its unfiltered quirks, the Deadpool & Wolverine footage featured many R-rated moments along with jokes that will make you fall off your seats. At some point in the footage, Deadpool turns to the camera to state: “Suck it, Fox. I’m going to Disneyland!”. Audiences also saw a brief glimpse of Hugh Jackman returning with his much-loved character, Wolverine, as Deadpool reunites with Wolverine, driving together in a car.

Deadpool and Wolverine are set to release on 26th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, audiences can’t hold their excitement to see their two favorite superheroes unite on the big screen.