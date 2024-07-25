Deadpool & Wolverine Advance Booking: The film is on track to break several box office records including Hindi films

There were times in recent memory when an MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film would mark its arrival and cause box office fireworks no matter what superhero it belonged to. But after the culmination of the worlds and ending with Avengers: Endgame, the lull for the MCU began and even though we have seen some big films like Thor: Love & Thunder and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania coming in, none of them have managed to click with the audiences and the critics as well.

Fast-forward to welcoming the foul-mouthed superhero, Deadpool officially coming in the MCU courtesy the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, there was hope that this would change. And when you add Wolverine to the mix, and have the one and only, Hugh Jackman reprise his role, the real-life and on-screen best friends, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman come together to present, Deadpool & Wolverine.

And it seems that not only has that managed to strike a connection and intrigue amongst the people in the USA but the die-hard MCU fans in India are waiting for it as well as shows the trends for the advance booking for the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With less than a day to release, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to break some huge box office records for 2024 and overall. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already sold 2.76 lakh tickets within two days of the advance booking opening up thus meaning that a collection of Rs 10.3 cr is already in the kitty. This will thus suggest is on track to open with Rs 30 cr on Day 1 thus having a possibility to beat all the Hindi films and Hollywood films of this year and become one of the highest-earners in recent times.

One would remember that Avengers: Endgame continues to hold the top spot with Rs 53.10 cr on Day 1 as the highest first-day collection for a Hollywood film in India.